As a youth, I remember taking care packages to the post office to send to distant relatives in Germany who survived World War II. I remember the special airmail letters written on lightweight paper that folded into an envelope.

When I lived and worked in Germany in the 1970s, I had the opportunity to personally visit some of the survivors who were near the end of their lives at the time.

True or false, what they and some of my German work colleagues said was that by the time they realized what was happening, it was too late. They had bought into the big lies that they were told by Adolf Hitler and his henchmen. They lived in a society so divided that when they did begin to wake up and question the new order, they were afraid that their friends, even their relatives, would turn them in to the authorities. They all knew people who were arrested and just disappeared. Many admitted that they had supported Hitler in the early days when he just wanted to make Germany great again.

Bob Bauer

Manheim