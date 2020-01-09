In his Dec. 30 column (“America still caught in the health care thicket”), George Will joined the chorus of conservatives who are “trying to help out” the Democratic Party by warning that if they pursue a single-payer “Medicare for All” health care agenda, the Democrats will surely lose the presidential election to Donald Trump. So why would this archconservative try to help the Democratic Party? The answer is pretty apparent: He wouldn’t.
Will, like many other conservatives, realizes that a Democratic candidate who advocates for single-payer health care reform has a real shot at mobilizing the electorate, while lackluster-agenda Democratic candidates advocating for the status quo (like the public option) will keep potential voters at home.
Will goes on to portray Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposals as out of touch with reality and frankly ignorant. The reality is that universal health care systems are keeping the rest of the industrial world healthier than Americans at half the cost — a fact Will never mentions.
While most of Will’s column is both rambling and obtuse, it does reflect the perspective of an elitist. There is no acknowledgment on Will’s part that universal health care is a worthy goal and that those who suffer under our present system are worthy of consideration.
Thanks, but no thanks, Mr. Will.
William R. Davidson Jr., M.D.
Jonestown
Lebanon County