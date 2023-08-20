I certainly was glad to learn that our “looming U.S. fiscal crisis” is due to us old people who receive Social Security and Medicare benefits, according to the column by The Washington Post’s George Will that was published in the Aug. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

It could not possibly be the billions fraudulently given out during the pandemic. Or the huge amount of money spent on supporting immigrants who are here illegally. Or maybe the vast sum spent on persecuting Donald Trump since 2015 — persecution that started right after he announced his first run for president and is still going on.

We must have vast sums of money, anyway, when President Joe Biden is still going to find a way to forgive college student loans.

I also recently read in the newspaper that people who cannot afford their mortgages are going to receive government help. Who knows how many more of these “worthwhile” projects are being considered? I am sure that they are just a drop in the bucket — the real problem is us old people who are still paying federal, state, local and school taxes while the cost of everything is rising and we’re trying to make ends meet on fixed incomes.

Nancy Pharoah

Manheim Township