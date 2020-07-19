George Washington’s reputation is being tarnished by persons who claim he never should have owned slaves. Unfortunately, early American history seems no longer to be taught in depth, as it was when I learned it.

Washington never approved of slavery. However, given 18th-century economics, for a large plantation in Virginia to be profitable, he had to have them.

In his will, he instructed his executors to free his slaves after his wife Martha died. According to the Mount Vernon website, Washington spelled out all of the details: “As required by Virginia law,” elderly and ailing slaves were to be supported for the rest of their lives. Young slaves with no education or skills were to be placed under court guardianship, taught how to read and write, and apprenticed to a trade such as carpentry or blacksmithing. They were also given a document stating that they were free persons. When he died in 1799, Washington personally owned 123 slaves.

His executors followed all of his instructions.

Robert L. Wichterman

Warwick Township