Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who I view as carpetbagger and who was once an election denier — presumably to gain former President Donald Trump’s endorsement — has now done a political flip-flop.

Oz now says he would have certified the results of the 2020 election and that it was probably not stolen from Trump.

It’s obvious to me that we need a genuine, honest person to represent us in the U.S. Senate. My vote goes to John Fetterman.

Joe Segro

Lancaster