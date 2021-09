On July 7, my friend and I were shopping together at Hobby Lobby, a store we both like. We were then going to go for lunch. I got to her car and, as I was getting in, my right knee gave out and I fell. A man driving past saw me falling and he parked his car and ran to help me get up. I didn’t get his name, but he deserves a big “thank you” for helping me. He was a perfect gentleman! Thank you, sir, for your kindness.

Mary Goss

East Hempfield Township