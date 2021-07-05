Here’s another good Samaritan story. Reaching into my purse at the checkout counter, I discovered that my debit card wasn’t there. An irritated cashier waited while my helper and I searched the car, the area around it and — again — my purse.

I don’t carry cash! What happens now? It’s a substantial sum! Fortunately for me, a very kind-hearted, generous person named Irma was in the next checkout line and came over and paid my bill!

She wouldn’t give me her address so that I could reimburse her. All I could tell her was that I would pass it on, which I will surely do.

Carolyn Reid

West Lampeter Township