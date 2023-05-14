Praise to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for the May 7 editorial about state Sen. Ryan Aument’s Pennsylvania Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness (“Reshaping education”).

The editorial’s call to include students themselves in these conversations is exactly right. They may be young, but as their Generation Z(eal) columns show, they are insightful and able to articulate their own concerns and needs as well, if not better, as the adults who too often speak for them.

We should give them a voice in the decision-making processes that affect them most — whether those that relate to their education, gun violence or climate change and artificial intelligence. Those things will shape their world even more than people such as Aument and other legislators.

Mabel Rosenheck

Lancaster