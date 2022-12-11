I enjoy reading the Generation Z(eal) page in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section and was particularly taken by the well-presented points made by the Garden Spot High School writers on Dec. 4.

Abigail Commander wrote that “Foreign languages should be taught in elementary school.” Natalija Gligorevic bemoaned how much is spent on sports versus academic programs, leaving students from rural communities at a disadvantage applying for college (“Small-town students lose out in college admissions”). And Sarah Babb wrote that “Students should be required to have an extracurricular activity,” whether it’s sports, performing arts, clubs or student government.

My own early exposure to multiple languages (I am trilingual) has certainly been enriching for me personally, but it also helped me in my profession as a social worker and therapist. My sensitivity to the subtleties of language made me a better listener to the complexities of what my clients were saying. (I am now retired.)

But now the catastrophic news. Colleges locally and nationally, strapped for funds caused by a trough in college-age population compounded by COVID-19, are slashing their humanities and arts programs. They are weakening, and even eliminating, majors in such subjects as English, history, political science, foreign languages, theater, art and music.

There is already a shortage of teachers, especially in the sciences, and now there will be even fewer college grads with a passion for teaching reading, writing, oral expression, history, the intricacies of our democratic system of government, foreign languages and cultures, as well as the arts.

Who will be there to help students develop essential critical thinking skills? To help them develop into well-rounded individuals confident about their particular strengths and abilities? And who will help them figure out rewarding goals for after they graduate?

Nina Menke

Manheim Township