I applaud the Jan. 23 Generation Z(eal) op-ed by Conestoga Valley High School’s Michael Vergenes, who argued for the decriminalizing of street drug use. Michael is a wise student.

We as a society have failed to learn from history. When alcohol use was restricted by law, we saw crime, corruption, hypocrisy, pain, suffering, murder and the elimination of some tax income for governments. Back then, mobs controlled the distribution of alcohol, similar to the way cartels control street drug distribution.

In my view, legalizing drugs would allow their regulation, create tax income, eliminate the incentive to murder rival gang members, strip income from drug lords, eliminate the incentive for corruption and reduce crime.

Drug use does produce health issues, and drug use should be treated as a health issue and not a criminal issue. Alcohol and tobacco both create health problems, and they are both legal, regulated and taxed.

Any thinking person would never allow any substance that is harmful to be put into their body. I believe that when the members of our society realize this, no one will use drugs, alcohol or tobacco.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township