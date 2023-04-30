Letters to the editor logo

I nodded in agreement with Ian Arters’ column, “College isn’t for everyone, and that’s perfectly OK,” which was published on the April 23 Perspective section’s Generation Z(eal) page.

I graduated from high school in 1983. I was considered a “gifted” student with above-average intellectual capabilities. School faculty steered me away from vocational programs because it was expected I would pursue a college degree.

Unfortunately, I would disappoint the school guidance counselors. I never much cared for school and couldn’t envision sitting through endless college lectures and spending late nights studying for tests.

Some classmates I went to school with knew exactly what they wanted to do, but others only had a vague notion at best. Had I gone to college at that time, I likely would have flunked out the first year. My heart would not have been in it.

Instead, I entered the workforce, holding several menial jobs but slowly finding my way toward appealing positions that rewarded my abilities. I changed jobs several times, always moving toward something a little more challenging and financially rewarding.

Eventually, I found a path that became a 30-year career. It took a while, but I did eventually find the thing that I both enjoyed and excelled at.

College has its place, and some careers make a higher education an understandable necessity. But it is not the only answer. Skilled trades, the military, apprenticeships and even stumbling around cluelessly for a few years are all reasonable options.

Finding something that interests you and being open to opportunities may just as easily get you where you want to go.

Dwight Varnes

Elizabethtown

