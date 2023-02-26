I am writing to comment on the column written by Manheim Township High School student Addison Journey for the Feb. 19 Generation Z(eal) page (“Educating students about politics will strengthen American democracy”).

The column is well-written and supports the importance of critical thinking — something all students should be taught. The writer focuses on studying politics, which is an excellent subject to use to teach critical thinking, although there are other subjects that could also be used.

As we grow from childhood to adulthood, we normally accept what we are taught as truth, since it comes from those who are older and theoretically wiser.

But this “truth” may not be true. Each of us owes ourselves the respect to decide what is true and what is false. What we accept as truth will fundamentally impact how we experience life.

I believe that Addison Journey will be one of the leaders of the future discussed in the column.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township