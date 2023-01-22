My thanks go out to Warwick High School ninth grader Sophie Smutz for her heartfelt Generation Z(eal) column in the Jan. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section outlining the many benefits of public libraries and conveying the need for government and community funding (“Public libraries benefit communities in many ways”).

There is no doubt that Sophie herself is an avid reader, as evidenced by her insightful writing! What a shame that she is not serving on a borough council.

Sophie recognizes that public libraries are essential to many folks who otherwise would not have access to materials and media that could open up new worlds of learning and present to them new ideas.

Support of a public library is a necessary part of every community.

Libraries rock!

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township