After reading Emma Kline’s article on the March 14 Generation Z(eal) page (“Spreading kindness can change the world”), I just had to respond!

Yes! Kindness is something this world needs more of!

I know the last few times I said “Hello” or “Excuse me” in the grocery store, I was completely ignored. I know the pandemic has made us all a bit leery of being around people, but you never know whose day was brighter just because you said “Hi!” Even with a mask on, our facial expressions come through.

My friend and I were having breakfast the other day and the waitress told us that our tab had been paid by a mystery person. A few days later my husband and I “paid it forward” and did the same for someone else. It leaves you with a good feeling that you could do a small kindness for someone!

And no, you don’t have to spend money to show kindness. As Emma Kline wrote, “Imprint kindness in people’s hearts and minds, so that they want to be kind, too!”

Amen!

Donna Tice

Noth Lebanon Township

Lebanon County