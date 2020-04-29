The people who formed our country and state were pretty smart. They established governments that contain three branches for the purpose of checks and balances. In theory, no one branch of government can exercise absolute control over the other two branches, nor over citizens.

While this is working at the national level, it appears that in Pennsylvania the elected governor and his administration are doing whatever they please without the legislative branch doing what it was elected to do: represent the citizens of the commonwealth and protect them from abuse and violation of the rights granted to us by the Constitution. They have failed at these two tasks.

While I understand the need for some action to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, these rules and regulations should be applied equally and uniformly across the board to all entities. This has obviously not happened, and the state legislators have failed to step in and correct it.

They are also remiss in their duty to explain how and why Lancaster County was placed in the Southeastern section for purposes of reopening the state. To the best of my knowledge — and I have been a Pennsylvania resident most of my life — Lancaster County has always been considered part of central Pennsylvania. Are our legislators doing anything to have this changed?

David Brodar

Lititz