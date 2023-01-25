In Jarrett Stepman’s column, “Here’s how to get Gen Z to be proud of America,” published in the Jan. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline, he suggests that we look to the state of Florida as a model for restoring our young people’s national pride. He believes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legislation to change school boards, reintroduce “American principles,” ban books and remove diversity, equity and inclusion from colleges will certainly raise some patriots.

I believe that Stepman is denying the actual diversity of young Americans. They are not all white, straight and Christian. They see that there really is not liberty and justice for all. They see feckless politicians and the decades of failure to get a grip on guns and climate change.

Generation Z sees its future, and it is wide awake!

This country is great in so many ways because of our diversity. The institutionalization of a truly “informed patriotism,” warts and all, is the positive path to go, in my opinion, because the old history lessons have failed us. It is unnecessary to feel threatened by this.

Allowing individual citizens the freedom to flourish in an atmosphere of truth and fairness will lead to patriotism, naturally.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township