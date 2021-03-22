I was told recently that the many millions of dollars donated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help develop COVID-19 vaccines are actually a plot to depopulate the world.

Really?

The out-of-context sound bites found on the internet are misleading but seem to be believed by some people to whom I could probably sell the Brooklyn Bridge.

Here’s a novel thought: If a person reads actual interviews with Bill Gates, this amazing human being makes the point that poor families sometimes have as many as seven children because experience tells them they need children to take care of them later in life — since some or most of the children will not outlive their parents.

Access to good health care, vaccines and family planning resources has proven to reduce populations drastically because more families simply do not need to have so many children. For example, the average American couple has two children.

In my view, our planet is suffering because there are too many of us.

Lillian Hill

Marietta