President Joe Biden’s “tax” hike has seemingly already hit Americans. This “tax” is in the form of higher gas prices.

A president, fortunately, does not have direct control of gas prices. However, policies that restrict supply will have the inevitable effect of higher prices. This “tax” hits lower-income Americans the hardest. Just calculate how much more you are spending on gas today than you spent a year ago.

While technically this cannot be called a “tax” because the money does not go to the government, in all other regards, the high gas prices act like a tax.

Higher gas prices are depleting some Americans’ incomes to the point where they have to give up some of the money that they would otherwise have spent on other things.

If this wasn’t bad enough, the Democrats seemingly cannot figure out that people go to work to earn money. I do not know a single person who would be “dumb” enough or altruistic enough to take a pay cut as a result of going to work.

John Forry

Manor Township