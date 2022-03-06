The article in the Jan. 30 Sunday LNP concerning gas prices (“Pumped up”), noting the possibility that Lancaster County could see the cost per gallon reaching $4 this spring, was misleading.

The accompanying chart, sourced to the U.S. Energy Association, lists the average annual price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Central Atlantic region going back 28 years, to 1994. The problem with this presentation is that the pricing is quoted in the dollars of the day. Any meaningful comparison over a long time frame like this needs an apples-to-apples framework, requiring that all these prices be converted to today’s dollars.

Applying the conversion factor to the gas pricing chart reveals that the $1.10 gallon cost in 1994, for example, would actually be $2.07 in today’s dollars. That was an actual bargain compared to the $3.07 price in 2021, but it’s two-thirds the cost, not one-third the cost it appears to be using a dollars-of-the-day comparison.

Now for the fun part. Per-gallon average annual pricing exceeded the 2021 price from 2005 through 2014, and again in 2018. More significantly, it was above $4 per gallon in today’s dollars for five of those 11 years, ranging from $4.04 up to a high of $4.47.

Concern for the rising cost of gasoline is real, but it has been higher before, even significantly higher.

Now, shall we address the record profits being posted by all the major oil producers as a contributor to our rising prices at the pump and inflation in general?

Tom Rohrer

Lancaster Township