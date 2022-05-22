I’ve come to the conclusion that the price of gas isn’t nearly high enough.

There, I said it and I mean it.

Have you driven the Route 30 bypass or north on Route 222? Then you ought to know what I’m talking about. As I try to conserve fuel by driving as close to the speed limit as I can, cars fly by me, almost annoyed at my frugal behavior. They act like they’re spending 15 cents a gallon rather than over $4.

The fascinating part is that I believe these same guzzlers of gas will hold the president responsible for the rising cost, rather than taking personal responsibility for helping to conserve. While they complain, they waste.

We are a gluttonous people, for sure. I wonder at what point people will get it and drive, dare I say, patriotically?

If it upsets you that we import any foreign oil, then act like it and conserve what is ours!

It is said that all politics is local, and if that is true, it begins with each one of us.

As Americans, we must work together to support the national need to preserve our resources, just as our parents and grandparents did during the Great Depression and World War II. Our unity has always been our strength and the envy of the world.

Let us, in this small way, do our part by just being smart. We’ll all benefit.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster