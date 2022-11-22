Regarding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee the remainder of two investigations related to former President Donald Trump:

In my view, public officials who work inside the beltway can be amazingly oblivious to what Americans outside the beltway think, and this is a very dangerous game that Garland is playing.

One assumes that he’s an intelligent man, but his frame of reference is in Washington, D.C., where his seeming faux-righteousness plays well.

Meanwhile, outside the beltway I believe that his actions will be seen as an obvious indication that we have a system of justice that allows for those in power to operate above the law. If he’s not careful, Garland may end up detonating a powder keg in this country. And, right now, he’s not being careful.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata