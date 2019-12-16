Thank you to Dan Keener, of East Hempfield Township, for his lovely description of wildlife that has populated his property after planting native, blooming perennials (“Yard becomes haven for wildlife,” Dec. 11 letter).
This is also my passion and my neighbors’ as well. With my own fledgling attempts and their more experienced ones, we also were thrilled by the increasing presence of pollinators buzzing and zooming all over our gardens this past summer and autumn. What a great way to experience community with neighbors by admiring and inspiring each other’s efforts to welcome the beauty of nature into our yards and gardens. We’re with you, Dan.
Joanne Swords-Wang
Manheim Township