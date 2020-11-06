So-called “games of skill” under any name, by any manufacturer, are illegal slot machines (“How to help state deficit and small businesses,” Oct. 27 op-ed).

There is zero ambiguity, in my view, despite a massive spin campaign by one of the leading manufacturers of the machines — Pace-O-Matic and its Pennsylvania subsidiary, POM of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police have confiscated these machines, including “Pennsylvania Skills” games and have stated, “The operation of these devices and activities surrounding them are ripe for corruption. ... There are no safeguards to prevent minors from gambling, such as within our existing licensed casinos.”

Our Commonwealth Court and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board also agree that these machines are unauthorized and illegal slot machines.

Skills games by any manufacturer are a dead loser for Pennsylvania taxpayers. They are already draining at least $200 million a year from the Pennsylvania Lottery, which funds programs for seniors such as Meals on Wheels and prescription drug assistance, to name a few.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The operators of these games do not pay a penny in state gaming taxes. The state’s licensed casinos, by comparison, pay more than $1.5 billion in annual taxes, contribute tens of millions to host counties and communities and employ more than 20,000 Pennsylvanians.

Lawmakers need to support the Pennsylvania State Police and our communities by rejecting skills games. For more information, please visit PAAgainstIllegalGambling.com.

Peter J. Shelly

Pennsylvanians Against

Illegal Gambling