In early 2003, shortly after Ed Rendell became governor of our commonwealth, he began his push for legalized, widespread gambling. Soon after, statewide casinos showed up in various locations. His proposal was that it would eliminate property taxes.
It never occurred.
At that time, ominous warnings permeated the air. Many, including this writer, believed that the seeds laid for this reckless endeavor would reap the inescapable backlash that we are experiencing today. Widespread gambling is reflective of humanity’s base, flawed nature and the inevitable harvest that leads to poverty, bankruptcy, family breakdowns, business failures, drugs and all sorts of vice and exponential crime.
We currently have a governor and lawmakers who are promoting the expansion of the gaming world with sports betting, mini-casinos, online betting and video gaming terminals. Long after their departure from office, society will wail over their myopic, unconscionable efforts to pass budgets that will continue to shackle hardworking Pennsylvanians both morally and financially. “The way of a fool is right within his own eyes” (Proverbs 12:15).
Homer Snavely
Cleona