I am concerned about gambling advertisements on television. They are all over the place. “Bet $1 to win $5!” To me, it is unbelievable they are on TV and radio.

I was told and believe that gambling can be an addiction. Why have these advertisements continued to be on TV and radio?

I suspect that Gamblers Anonymous meetings have been seeing more people attending. Why has nothing been done to reduce the gambling ads on TV?

Wake up, people.

Steve Vogel

Oxford