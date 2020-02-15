The Feb. 1 Associated Press article about the bankrupt Trickling Springs Creamery (“Feds: Organic dairy was a fraud”) is one I read with near disbelief. How could a farmer — a producer of organic food items, someone rooted in faith and the earth — live with himself if it’s true that he stole from his neighbors and fellow believers? What Philip Riehl allegedly did is just abhorrent.
Except isn’t that much like what we as a society are doing? We are nearly lulled by our president’s repeated boasts about our economy.
“Unprecedented.”
“Best economy ever.”
And yet each year our deficit rises — in 2019 nearly $1 trillion and 2020’s projected deficit is $1.1 trillion. President Donald Trump seems to have forgotten his promise to eliminate the national debt, and very few Democratic or Republican leaders act to counter our indebtedness.
Each year our budget deficit is more than in any previous year. Who are we stealing from? Our own children and grandchildren! How do we live with ourselves?
Joan Huston
Mount Joy Township