I sympathize with the recent letter writer’s perception of animosity toward Christians in relation to a group being denied access to a restaurant (“Growing animosity toward evangelicals,” Dec. 28).

Many groups of people experience animosity — not just Christians — but negative treatment for any reason is unacceptable.

However, people should not take offense to being denied service at a restaurant because they follow Christ’s teachings, for the Scriptures say that those who are persecuted for righteousness are blessed and should rejoice and be glad.

Granted, being denied service at a restaurant pales in comparison to being burned at the stake, but persecution comes in many forms and is seen differently by the persecutors and persecuted.

It is difficult to believe that this group was denied service for being too openly kind, caring and compassionate to those around them. If so, that group was blessed to be spared the experience of such an environment.

However, if the restaurant depends on the labors and patronage of many different types of people for its success and its owners feared that the group would exhibit negatively toward some of their staff or clientele, they may have felt justified in rejecting the group.

So, righteous or self-righteous? Persecuted or persecutor? Only God knows the heart, but Christians are commanded to love and not judge.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township