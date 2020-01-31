I have listened to most of the Senate impeachment trial, and it is totally unbelievable to hear all the Democratic managers use assumptions, innuendo and lies in each of their presentations.
I guess I should know Rep. Adam Schiff’s tactics. I heard Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., say he has “never heard anyone like Schiff, who can say lies with such conviction.” As chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe also commented that several of the Democratic members voted against aid to Ukraine.
The Democratic Party has been a disgrace, abusing the power of its offices. It is too bad they aren’t being impeached for their abuse of power. I must remember, however, the election coming in November can be the best way to indict them. This charade put on by these Democrats has been as un-American as anything I have ever seen or heard. They are trying to interfere in our election by this fake impeachment.
The hatred they have shown should not be rewarded at the polls.
On a lighter note, I usually only shout at my TV during football games, but this television fiasco has given me good reason to shout at my TV.
I’d like to commend Trump lawyers Alan Dershowitz, Jay Sekulow and Pat Philbin for their precise and detailed factual responses when they were called upon. They were able to shine light on the murky waters of the opposition.
Doug Dietrich
West Lampeter Township