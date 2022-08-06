My wife and I were waiting in a doctor’s office when two plainly dressed women entered. They were dressed alike and they looked alike.

They smiled and I asked, “Are you ladies sisters?”

“Yes.”

“Are you twins?”

“Yes.”

“Are you identical twins?”

“Yes.”

Then one spoke again, and what I heard her say was, “On my next birthday I will be 80 and my sister will be 82.”

But what she had said, with a twinkle in her eye, was “On my next birthday I will be 80, and my sister will be 80, too.”

I was so dense that she had to spell out “too” for me to get it. There were quite a few people smiling in that doctor’s waiting room.

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown