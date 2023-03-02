I read the stories in LNP | LancasterOnline about a friend of mine, Sait Onal, who lost multiple family members in Turkey as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed at least 53,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Sait started a GoFundMe page to help the victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey (bit.ly/SaitOnal). I can assure anyone who contributes to his fundraiser that the money will be spent wisely and have the maximum benefit for the victims.

Let all get behind Sait and help the citizens of Turkey.

Gibson E. Armstrong

Strasburg Township