For the first time since 2019, Pet Pantry of Lancaster County held its Howls and Meows Bingo Bash at the Farm and Home Center on Arcadia Road on Sept. 25. It was a blast and a huge success.

There was plenty of good food, over 70 raffle baskets and door prizes, and the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle took home over $2,600.

Thanks to all the staff, volunteers, sponsors and businesses. We can’t thank you enough. Because of everyone’s generosity, we raised over $23,000, which will be used to help more animals and families with the many services we provide.

Renovations are happening at the Pet Pantry facility at 26 Millersville Road. The surgical suite has been remodeled and expanded. Plus, there’s a new front reception desk area. I can’t wait to see it. New floors were poured and need to cure.

Once again, Pet Pantry was voted the No. 1 place in Lancaster County to adopt a pet in the LNP | LancasterOnline Readers’ Choice Awards.

What a great village we have. Personally, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere but Lancaster County. Thanks, everyone, and God bless. Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for printing my letters.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township