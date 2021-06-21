The United States of America was the first successful representative democracy in the history of mankind. The country evolved over 250 years, becoming closer to the ideals verbalized in its Declaration of Independence and Constitution and including all of its citizens under an umbrella of constitutional law.

It is widely accepted that a government of the people requires educated citizens who are able to read and reason, so as to make wise decisions about their votes.

As a result, early on, local governments began systems of schools to educate the children growing up in their states. These public schools added to the spread of democratic ideals as children of many differing backgrounds got to know each other during their school years. Acceptance of differences and the development of ways to work together enhanced democratic ideals.

Now, in the year 2021, some legislators of the Republican Party are seemingly attempting to erase or downgrade the value of public education by diverting massive amounts of funding to private and charter schools, while diminishing funding to the public schools in their districts.

Our democracy is again in peril! Charter schools can cost more to educate each student than public schools, with lower or no enforced standards. I believe it is irresponsible for this to happen or to continue. Contact your state legislator to sdemoctop this from happening.

Barbara Grater

Lititz