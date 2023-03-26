For weeks and years I read articles about how unfairly the School District of Lancaster and other school districts are treated under state school funding formulas.

I always wondered why someone didn’t provide comparisons of how Lancaster County schools are funded and how much they spend.

Finally, I got my answer in the March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “At what point is the funding ‘fair’?”

It turns out that the School District of Lancaster receives about twice as much per pupil in state and federal funding as most of the rest of the county schools and receives roughly $4,000 more per pupil on average.

I certainly realize that the School District of Lancaster has very special circumstances and requirements, compared to the rest of the county districts, but most news articles make it sound like they get far lower funding, which is just not true.

Do a little simple searching for what funding each school district receives and what they spend to back up the claims and publish it, so that your readers can arrive at educated opinions on the fairness of state funding and how much more money does or doesn’t need to be spent to improve education.

Martin Greenleaf

Colerain Township