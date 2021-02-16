Regarding the Feb. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Columbia school district calls for reform after it says it could have saved $300,000 in cybercharter tuition”:

The district did not wastefully spend that money. In reality, the district was required to pay an extra $300,000 because the state has neglected to change the 24-year-old charter school funding formula.

Cybercharter tuitions are based on a school district’s expenses. This then creates huge discrepancies in the tuition amount paid from district to district for the exact same charter school education.

Perhaps a better headline would have been “Columbia Borough School District, already shortchanged $5,330 per student in Basic Education Funding, calls for reform after being forced by the state to pay an extra $300,000 in cybercharter tuitions.”

Lauren VonStetten

School board director

Columbia Borough School District