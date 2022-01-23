Thanks to Alex Geli for his December coverage of the education funding trial that is underway in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. And thanks to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for its words on the topic in the Jan. 2 editorial (“Key testimony”).

I share the board’s frustration with the state’s failure to remedy the school funding disparities and its appreciation for the School District of Lancaster, which has bravely challenged the current system. I thank you for bringing much-needed attention to this issue.

I have one disagreement. Your editorial addressed one goal of the lawsuit — to run all education funding through the fair funding formula — but not the other, very critical, goal of increasing education funding significantly, so that funding is both fair, via the formula, and also adequate.

If our Legislature fails to add more money to the pot, then the “Hunger Games” situation that currently exists will continue — pitting local school districts against each other as they fight over the inadequate amount of funding that is available.

If lawmakers do not want some needy districts to “lose” money when they start using the formula for all funds, then they need to make sure to also allocate adequate funding to public education.

Given the $4.6 billion shortfall that the case argues is necessary to adequately fund schools, there are very few districts that are currently “overfunded.” We certainly don’t want to further impact districts that already have adequacy gaps by reallocating their funding. The solution to this problem simply must include more money.

Marianne Smith

Lancaster