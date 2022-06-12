On average, an American teacher makes about $63,000 per year. Though that isn’t as low-paying as some jobs, I believe that this is not nearly enough. Low salaries are driving competent teachers away from public education and into the arms of private schools offering more money.

Many Americans cannot afford the cost of these private schools and, due to lack of funding, many public schools throughout the nation are lacking in resources to some extent.

By increasing the quality of education available to everyone, we would be making a solid investment for future generations. We can best do this by increasing our education budget, allowing for higher salaries, more resources and better facilities.

Delton Brixius

Marietta