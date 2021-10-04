I recently moved to Chestnut Hill and noticed many street trees, including one in front of my house. The tree in front of my house seemed rather uncared for, so I contacted the city arborist for an assessment. I was kindly granted a permit to have the tree cared for, and I’d like to thank our city arborist for his help. I encourage my neighbors to check on their trees, too.

Then I started to think more about street trees and how important they are to our green infrastructure. I’ve read about the city’s $39.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the community engagement process for its spending. I’d like to suggest Engage Lancaster consider funding a street tree master plan. City officials should consider a master plan for growing, protecting and caring for Lancaster’s tree canopy, including the planting of additional street trees.

They should especially consider this on blocks where there are no trees. Because street trees are beautiful, they also increase real estate value and the stature of our neighborhoods. Street trees are essential to our city’s environmental health. They help beautify the city, clean our air and reduce stormwater runoff. Let’s start planting street trees.

Lisa Karl

Lancaster

