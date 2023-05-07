I have read several books about the Titanic disaster and thought the current show at the Fulton Theatre (which runs through May 21) would be difficult to believe and essentially a remake of the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio movie.

I’m happy to report how terribly wrong I was. The show is a wonder of talented singers who tell the historical facts of the ship, its passengers and its crew.

The fascinating use of videos blended with creative stage effects made the story current, deeply compelling and moving. I was not alone in dabbing discreetly at my eyes.

It is an amazing performance and theater-lovers should attempt to get any available seats that are left. This is a match to anything on Broadway.

Herb McCollom

East Hempfield Township