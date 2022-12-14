I am a longtime resident of Lancaster city. I enjoy going to events at the Fulton Theatre. The renovations and upgrades that were made in recent years are wonderful. I think Lancaster is privileged to have such a unique fine arts theater. However, despite all the millions spent on the renovations, I believe something is missing. When tourists come to Lancaster and walk our streets, they marvel at the Fulton Theatre. However, there is little documentation about what this place was in the past.

I’m talking about the jail where 14 Conestoga Indians were massacred by vigilantes known as the Paxton Boys (the murderers were never arrested). No one would know about this event visiting the theater. The only acknowledgment of what happened to the Conestoga Native Americans is a small plaque at the back of the building. The plaque is so small it can easily be overlooked.

I think a larger memorial than what is there now should have been added during the renovations. If I were Native American, I would be very much insulted and saddened by the lack of interest in what happened at this site many years ago. If we market the City of Lancaster as a historic city, all history should be included.

Ron Ashby

Lancaster