When you regularly read the letters to the editor, you can recognize some recurring themes. I’ve noticed, for instance, that many bemoan their property taxes. For those of us living within the School District of Lancaster boundaries, our tax burden is among the highest in the county.

The reason is simple. Pennsylvania ranks 46th in the nation in state contributions to K-12 education. As a result, districts have become heavily reliant on property taxes. But because the local revenue per student within SDL is significantly lower than in neighboring districts, there’s a large disparity in spending per student between SDL and, say, Manheim Township.

The fair funding formula approved by the state Legislature in 2016 would remedy that disparity by considering rates of poverty, English language learners and other factors in allocating state funds. Because the Legislature has yet to fully enact the formula, however, our property taxes continue to rise and, more importantly, lawmakers continue to willfully neglect our students.

Section III, Article 14 of the state constitution indicates that “the General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education.” That the assembly has failed in this constitutional duty is the grounds for the lawsuit (brought by SDL and others) currently making its way toward trial.

If you believe every student deserves “a thorough and efficient” education, and if you would like to see your tax burden decrease, please tell your state legislators you support enacting the fair funding formula.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster