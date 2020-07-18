Marcia Carle’s July 11 op-ed (“Valuable lessons from a great history teacher”) includes the quote, “My country, right or wrong.”

And it states that the famous quote is “profoundly ambiguous. It can affirm unshakable pride in the face of a misstep, or it can suggest that one who is loyal should actually embrace the blunder, however egregious.”

Unfortunately, this truncated, ambiguous version of the original quote is the one most often quoted. And it does not portray the clear, unambiguous meaning of the original.

In 1871, Carl Schurz, a Republican senator from Missouri, said, “My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.”

Alan Reger

Christiana