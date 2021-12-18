When vaccinations to protect against the worst of COVID-19’s effects were approved, I was happy to get the shots and was looking toward a normal world once again, as soon as most of us got our shots.

Then along came the delta variant, and some reversions to earlier mitigation measures again became worrisome. But boosters were approved to lead us out of the wilderness, and with a third shot, I was cautiously optimistic.

Now I am again at risk, and I am angry.

It’s not because I fear COVID-19, but because I and many Americans are placed at risk by the filling of our hospitals, largely with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

If I should need any emergency treatment for a stroke or heart problem, or if I need a cancer treatment, I could be turned away from the hospital because beds are full. Additionally, health care workers are overworked and stressed.

Those who would not get vaccinated did not protect me, the doctors, the nurses or anyone with lowered resistance to infection.

Now, hospitals are giving the best treatments aimed at reducing the effects of COVID-19 to the unvaccinated — the very people who chose not to be part of the solution.

Jay George

Manheim