The platypus — a strange-looking, fur-bearing, egg-laying, suckling mammal with a bill — must have elicited comments such as “It cannot be!” by its surprised discoverers.

The same relevant comment is shouted by fewer and fewer doubters of global warming and climate change. Failed power grids, failed bridges and dams, failed dreams for education and failed political proposals for constituents’ success have all come together, as if brought by some grand schemer. Too many systems and structures are falling apart, and we feel inadequate to respond.

Not having a place to cool off is frightening, especially for those with small children who have neither cool water nor any safe drinking water. The inability to control flooding streams of water rushing not only through neighborhoods, but through homes, is life-threatening. The failure of one’s electrical service to turn on lights or warm a meal at the press of a switch is depressing.

When we see how our elected officials at local, state and federal levels attend more to personal pursuits, purses and perks than to the work they are charged to do on our behalf, the silence of their responses to climate change are very telling.

No place on the great blue planet will escape the inevitable laws of physics. Global warming and climate change are creating consequences that scientists have observed over and over again.

We must stop fracking and its frightful consequences. We must reach the point where the overwhelming and universal response is “It cannot be! We will not allow it!”

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township

Becca Brown

Anchorage, Alaska