Xfinity/Comcast is a perfect example, in my view, of why corporations are undermining the country.

I received a letter informing me that I must update my TV and that the equipment to do so would arrive at no cost.

And so, the equipment arrived at my home. The first thing I noticed was that the schematic did not match the equipment. The high-definition cord is not compatible with my TV. Nevertheless, I faithfully followed the directions and made all the other required connections.

I checked the remote for fully charged and properly inserted batteries. Then I hit the “power on” button. Nothing.

I called Xfinity and was informed that I must hit the “set” button on my remote. There is no “set” button on my remote. The customer service representative gave me a series of other directions, none of which worked.

I wondered if I needed a technician, only to find there could be a charge for one — assuming they could even resolve the problem.

In the past, Xfinity/Comcast has given me the wrong box, lost my programming and removed paid programs from my package — all of it apparently acceptable practice.

Welcome to the unregulated power of corporate American capitalism.

William Overly

Manheim Township