I’m writing in reference to Pennsylvania’s upgraded online system for unemployment benefits

It’s a joke. I signed up for unemployment, and it took all day. When I went to sign my husband up, it took seven days — I don’t know how many times a day — and I still didn’t get him signed up yet.

Every time I try to call, it’s busy. One time, I got through on Friday, and it was a recording saying they were closed — and it was 1:30 in the afternoon. This was despite stating that the hours of being open were from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They’re now saying it’s supposed be easier. It’s not. I even sent four messages through email, and still no one has gotten back to me. How are you going to file when you can’t get through? It is a joke.

Tina Jackson

West Donegal Township