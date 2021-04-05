This recent news item is a good demonstration of why I have never voted for a Republican and never will: “Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania ... single-handedly blocked Senate Democrats’ effort to pass legislation that would prevent private creditors from garnishing coronavirus relief checks to pay off people’s outstanding debts.”

In my view, that’s the kind of politician we don’t need — blocking any efforts to prevent creditors from garnishing relief checks. If you ever wonder whose side Republicans are on, just reread that action by Toomey.

Some Republicans have tried to block Americans from getting relief during the pandemic. Some have seemingly put up every barrier they can to prevent people from voting. And now some don’t mind allowing big business to garnish your relief check — instead of ensuring the money is in hands of people who really need it.

Republicans, in my view, don’t work for the people; they work for big business. They always have and always will. And that’s why big business shovels money into the pockets of Republicans every chance it gets. I don’t believe Republicans care about you, your family, whether you ever eat again or whether you have a home to live in.

And don’t forget: that relief money is our tax dollars. It does not belong to the Republican Party.

Cheryl Fontaine

Lancaster