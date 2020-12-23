Our U.S. Postal Service spends millions on ads telling how good they do! On Nov. 21, CVS shipped perishable medicine with tracking. A week later, the Postal Service website indicated it was “waiting for the item.” I filed a complaint Nov. 28 and the next day it magically showed up as in transit. It was delivered Dec. 2.

My sister mailed my son a birthday card on Nov. 3. It was returned Nov. 28, marked “undeliverable”!

Legal papers sent via two-day priority mail Nov. 24 were delivered Dec. 5, wrapped in plastic and with a note stating, “damaged in transit.” Everything was wet with oil, including the prepaid return envelope. I copied the papers so they could be signed and took them to the post office. I was No. 13 in line for a single counter person; we could hear others talking and laughing in the back room!

I asked for a replacement envelope and was told to pay $7.65 for new two-day priority postage. I asked to speak to the postmaster, since the prepaid return envelope was damaged by the Postal Service. With an attitude, the employee went back and returned, cut the address label from the damaged envelope and taped it to replacement envelope. It was sent Dec. 4 and still was not delivered as of mid-December.

My blood pressure medication was mailed Dec. 1 from Wilkes-Barre, arrived Dec. 5 in Philadelphia and was marked “in transit.” On Dec. 8, a postal employee said it was “waiting to be sorted in Philadelphia.” Are they lying to customers? It left Philadelphia, was in transit for two days, then went back to Philadelphia, to Lancaster, to Narvon, back to Lancaster, then to Quarryville. It was delivered Dec. 15.

Russel Long

Quarryville