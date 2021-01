The United States Postal Service is lacking an obligation of duty. It has been over two months since the influx of mail-in balloting and one month since the excess of Christmas mail.

Today, in late January, I still see backed-up mail delivery for bills posted and paid in December.

It has been more than enough time to start clearing this backlog. The Postal Service needs to get busy.

Richard A. Elvin

Thorndale

Chester County