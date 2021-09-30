Two front-page articles in the Aug. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline highlighted issues that I believe will never come to pass in our General Assembly. They are: having the state Legislature create a statewide mandate requiring masking in our schools and revising the statewide redistricting process (“Poll favors redistricting reform”).

As with changing the state constitution to reduce the size of our bloated Legislature and its associated high costs — a move I believe the majority of the public approves of — the aforementioned issues will never be addressed by these fat cats in the Legislature that we ourselves have elected.

Once led to the trough, and with the absence of term limits, our representatives will never give up their cushy jobs, I believe, or begin to act on the wishes of all of their constituents.

Some of them will stand behind their fears of disenfranchising the vocal minority of Trumpers, anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who believe that their individual rights come head and shoulders above the common good of their communities — including that of their own families and neighbors.

While we’re at it, throw in school funding reform as something that our do-nothing Legislature fails to fully address. It’s a sad state of affairs that will never change — and the silent majority allows this to continue.

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township