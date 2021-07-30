I am currently collecting unemployment and I am disgusted with the current updated state system. My account has been hacked by someone. I filed a fraud report with the Office of Unemployment Compensation, but now I am unable to receive my weekly payment.

I called the state office July 26 and thought I got lucky when someone answered right away. I was disappointed, though, as she said she was not a consultant and could not assist me. She just took my information and passed it on to someone else. She said that people complained they could never get through on the phone. Now they can, but the people answering can do nothing to help us, so we are no better off than we were before.

I was given a ticket number that will take three weeks to be answered by a consultant who will be calling me. The ticket number currently being serviced and my ticket number are more than 44,000 numbers apart; I was told they service about 3,000 to 4,000 tickets a day.

The fraud may continue until it is rectified. Meanwhile, I receive no payments and, because of this new system, I am worse off than I was with the antiquated system.

When asked, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry will not admit there are problems; officials seemingly believe this new system is so much better.

Pennsylvanians are being hacked and compromised. Harrisburg, how is this a better system?

Gail Jenks

Lancaster Township